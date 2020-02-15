Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after acquiring an additional 327,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,148,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,399. The stock has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.62. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

