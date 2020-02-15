Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 161.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,510 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Luna Innovations worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 201,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth about $152,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUNA. BidaskClub upgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of LUNA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.97. 137,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,215. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $252.33 million, a P/E ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

