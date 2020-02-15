Virtu Financial LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WPX Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,929,000 after buying an additional 417,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after purchasing an additional 322,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,694,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,129,000 after purchasing an additional 520,462 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPX shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of WPX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.89. 5,378,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $15.32.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

