Virtu Financial LLC Invests $307,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 565,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,174. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

