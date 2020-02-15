Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 328.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA TECL traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.52. The stock had a trading volume of 260,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.37. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $327.77.

