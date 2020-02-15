Virtu Financial LLC Sells 3,995 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.55. 940,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,138. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $102.69 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average of $126.70.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

