Virtu Financial LLC Sells 470 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 target price on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

NYSE MAN traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $92.70. 310,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $90.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.14 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

