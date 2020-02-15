Virtu Financial LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. 1,490,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. Research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

