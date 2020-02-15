Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. August Capital Management V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,231,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.77. 498,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,607. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

