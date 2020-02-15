Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.29. 6,545,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,714,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.62 and its 200 day moving average is $184.01. The stock has a market cap of $407.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $143.18 and a 12 month high of $210.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

