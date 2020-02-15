Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

VIST stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. Visterra has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Boston Partners bought a new position in Visterra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,067,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Visterra by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,528,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 648,000 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Visterra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Visterra by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter.

About Visterra

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

