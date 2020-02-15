Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIV. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.36 ($36.47).

VIV traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €25.30 ($29.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.14. Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

