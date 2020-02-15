Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 138,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,419. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

