Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VCRA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.09. 271,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,047. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $751.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,456 shares of company stock valued at $376,305. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,077,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,606 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 29.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after buying an additional 688,225 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,498,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,119,000 after buying an additional 186,050 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,403,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 538,966 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

