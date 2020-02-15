Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $310,039,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,331,000 after purchasing an additional 820,208 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,627,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $432.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

