VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Short Interest Up 8.1% in January

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 95,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 10.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 38.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 74.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.