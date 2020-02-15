VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Short Interest Up 8.1% in January

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 95,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VOXX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 10.27%.
Separately, ValuEngine raised VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
About VOXX International
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.
