VTB Capital Downgrades Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) to Hold

VTB Capital downgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. Gazprom Neft’ PAO has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gazprom Neft’ PAO will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

