W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Stake Lowered by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,355,000 after buying an additional 1,618,558 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 418,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after buying an additional 286,007 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,239,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,556,000 after buying an additional 113,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,290,000 after buying an additional 92,745 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.40. The company had a trading volume of 802,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,922. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

