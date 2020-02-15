W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Short Interest Update

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

W W Grainger stock opened at $307.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $255.09 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.54.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.82.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

