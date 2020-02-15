Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.79 ($85.80).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded down €0.60 ($0.70) on Thursday, hitting €71.30 ($82.91). 106,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.43. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 1-year high of €97.92 ($113.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.