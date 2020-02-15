Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Trading Up 0.8%

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.45, 151,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 124,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

