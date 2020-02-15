Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,107,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,362,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $251.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

