Warrego Energy (ASX:WGO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Warrego Energy Limited (ASX:WGO)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), approximately 947,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50.

About Warrego Energy (ASX:WGO)

Warrego Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds 100% interest in the EP469 project covering an area of 224 square kilometers; and interest in the EPA-0127 project that comprise an area of 8,700 square kilometers located in Perth Basin, Western Australia.

