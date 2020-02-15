Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Short Interest Update

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,645.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,079,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,960,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 30,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 26,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WASH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Trust Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

WASH stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 32,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,112. The company has a market capitalization of $853.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.66. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 26.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

