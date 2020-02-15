Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Short Interest Update

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,906 shares of company stock valued at $655,917 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $125.75 on Friday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $125.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

