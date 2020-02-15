Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price objective trimmed by Buckingham Research from $164.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Shares of WSO stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.32. The company had a trading volume of 322,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day moving average of $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a 12-month low of $136.45 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Watsco by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,684,000 after purchasing an additional 95,549 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 755,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 729,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 387,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

