Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a report issued on Wednesday. Wedbush currently has a price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of . Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBBY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 13,699,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,293,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,392 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 78,378 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

