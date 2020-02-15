West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) PT Raised to C$64.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$72.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.00.

Shares of TSE:WFT traded down C$1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching C$63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 361,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,796. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$43.93 and a one year high of C$72.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.43.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

