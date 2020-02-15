West High Yield WHY Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

West High Yield WHY Resources Ltd (CVE:WHY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.14. West High Yield WHY Resources shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.06.

About West High Yield WHY Resources (CVE:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, and magnesium deposits. It holds interest in the Record Ridge South property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, 9 crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

