Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) Director Purchases C$23,430.00 in Stock

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) Director David Grenville Thomas bought 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,563,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,971,890.20.
Shares of WHN stock opened at C$0.66 on Friday. Westhaven Ventures Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 million and a P/E ratio of -19.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.
