Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) Director Purchases C$23,430.00 in Stock

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) Director David Grenville Thomas bought 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,563,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,971,890.20.

Shares of WHN stock opened at C$0.66 on Friday. Westhaven Ventures Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 million and a P/E ratio of -19.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

About Westhaven Ventures

Westhaven Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

