WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.15-10.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86-1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.WEX also updated its FY20 guidance to $10.15 to $10.55 EPS.

Shares of WEX traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,703. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.95 and its 200 day moving average is $206.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 153.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WEX has a 12-month low of $169.48 and a 12-month high of $234.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on WEX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WEX from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen began coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.06.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

