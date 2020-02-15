WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.78 million.WEX also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.15-10.55 EPS.

Shares of WEX traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.66. 480,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,703. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. WEX has a 12 month low of $169.48 and a 12 month high of $234.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEX will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.06.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

