Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Cut to

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from to in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Shares of WLL opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $30.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 782.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

