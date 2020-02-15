WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.08% of WNS worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WNS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after acquiring an additional 140,881 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at about $6,940,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after acquiring an additional 97,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of WNS by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 373,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 75,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. WNS has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $75.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

