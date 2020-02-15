Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Shares Up 15.8%

Wolfden Resources Corp (CVE:WLF) was up 15.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 57,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 189,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Wolfden Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Wolfden Resources Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for base metal deposits. Its primarily focuses on developing the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine.

