WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.65

Shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and traded as high as $16.89. WVS Financial shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 7,880 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WVS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

