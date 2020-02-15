Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.11

Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.90. Xeros Technology Group shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 8,432,218 shares.

Separately, FinnCap started coverage on Xeros Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “corporate” rating and a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.92.

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

