Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Xerox by 17.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,995,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,591,000 after buying an additional 452,249 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Xerox by 87.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 654,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 304,505 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $9,514,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after buying an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of XRX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.82. 1,333,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.81. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

