Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.20

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.20 and traded as high as $34.71. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 2,889 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.