Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Issues Earnings Results

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39), reports. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion.

Shares of Yamaha Motor stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $18.02. 1,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

