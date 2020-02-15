Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James set a $4.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.64.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE AUY opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.01%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 636,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.