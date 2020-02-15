Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on YETI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yeti from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yeti from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yeti from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,987,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,073. Yeti has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 151.31%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yeti will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,021,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

