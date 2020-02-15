Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.34-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.033-1.051 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Yeti also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.34-1.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. 3,987,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,073. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.91. Yeti has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 151.31%. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yeti will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Yeti from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yeti from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,021,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

