Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) will announce sales of $49.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.10 million. AquaVenture posted sales of $41.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full-year sales of $200.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.52 million to $201.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $209.43 million, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $211.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AquaVenture.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAAS. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAAS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in AquaVenture by 35.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AquaVenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AquaVenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAAS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 78,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,482. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $856.97 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. AquaVenture has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

