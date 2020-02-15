Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) will announce sales of $49.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.10 million. AquaVenture posted sales of $41.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full-year sales of $200.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.52 million to $201.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $209.43 million, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $211.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AquaVenture.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAAS. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.
WAAS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 78,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,482. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $856.97 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. AquaVenture has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.
About AquaVenture
AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.
