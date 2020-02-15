Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post $18.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.72 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $34.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $35.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $117.51 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $126.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Several research firms have commented on EOLS. Mizuho began coverage on Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Evolus by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Evolus by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 2,224.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. 670,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,832. Evolus has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $323.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 4.30.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

