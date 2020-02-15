Zacks: Analysts Anticipate H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will report sales of $488.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $490.00 million and the lowest is $487.90 million. H & R Block posted sales of $468.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. 2,367,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. H & R Block has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

