Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

JACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.31. 394,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,170. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.25. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.39.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $380,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,016 shares of company stock worth $5,260,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.