Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.24 Billion

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post sales of $15.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.42 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $14.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $63.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.30 billion to $64.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $66.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.90 billion to $67.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.85. The stock had a trading volume of 948,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.59. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

