Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.11). MEI Pharma reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 825.55% and a negative return on equity of 70.99%.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold bought 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at $658,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 333,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,460. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

