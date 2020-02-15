Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). Verrica Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

VRCA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,200. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

